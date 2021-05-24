‘Greenish’ Cardano Next Most Likely To Hit $100 Billion Market Valuation

Popular saving and investing app Acorns announced their intention today to go public through a deal with Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Pioneer Merger Corp. At an valuation that is triple what the company was worth just two years ago, the $2.2 billion dollar figure is just one example of the many SPAC deals that have sent fintech valuations soaring in recent months. The SPAC is led by well-known figures in the tech industry, including Uber Cofounder Oscar Salazar, Lifelock Cofounder Todd Davis and former E-Trade CEO Mitchell Caplan. Other institutional investors include Wellington Management, Declaration Partners and The Rise Fund. The company plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker “OAKS” sometime in the second half of 2021.