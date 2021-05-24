newsbreak-logo
SHS Teacher Donna Kaiser Received 2021 Valiant Educator Award from Manhattanville College School of Education

By Canaiden Staff
stamfordplus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStamford, CT – Stamford Public Schools (SPS) announced that the Manhattanville College School of Education has awarded the 2021 Valiant Educator Award to Stamford High School (SHS) Science Teacher and 2021-2022 Stamford Teacher of the Year Donna Kaiser. This award honors a graduate of the School of Education whose career and community accomplishments reflect the mission of the School by contributing to the ethical and social growth of the population they serve.

