Lawmakers Require Parental Notification For Youth Baker Acts, Advocates Cheer Bill's Passage

The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FSHCC) is disappointed by the passage and signage of SB 7072 – the Transparency in Technology Act – by Governor Ron DeSantis. This legislation forces private companies to allow users to post speech against company guidelines. Under the guise of holding social media companies accountable and preventing them from “de-platforming” candidates for office, SB 7072 is a dangerous step towards a state-run Internet. The FSHCC opposes SB 7072 as it violates businesses’ First Amendment rights and fosters an environment for government to cherry-pick winners and losers online.