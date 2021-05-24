newsbreak-logo
Hartford’s new crisis response team could launch early as mid-July; city seeking a behavioral health organization to run it

By Rebecca Lurye, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced a plan last week for a civilian crisis response team that will respond to certain non-violent behavioral health crises instead of police. Brad Horrigan/The Hartford Courant

Hartford is asking local organizations and state agencies that already work in the city to apply to run its new civilian crisis response team, which will respond to certain behavioral health crises instead of police.

The city is seeking a service provider with crisis intervention expertise to implement the new team, called Hartford Community Responders, and handle certain “calls involving substance abuse, mental health issues and other non-violent calls for help.” The $5 million initiative, which Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced last June, aims to create a safe, appropriate alternative to involving armed police officers in non-violent situations.

The team could be up and running as early as July 15, according to the city’s new request for proposals, which set a June 11 deadline for applications. City funds will cover the costs for the first four years.

City Councilman Nick Lebron, a program director for Catholic Charities with experience as a social worker and therapist, said he hopes Hartford-based organizations like Compass Youth Collaborative and Hartford Communities That Care will apply for the program.

Both are trusted groups that employ and train crisis intervention workers, Lebron said.

“My hope is it’ll just help them augment the great work they’re doing already,” he said.

Lebron called the initiative, which he’s been advocating since last spring, a “historic” shift away from meeting health issues with a police response. While Hartford police have worked with the state-run Capitol Region Mental Health for decades, they had limited hours and resources, leaving many calls to armed officers alone.

Capitol Region Mental Health will still respond to calls where people are experiencing acute distress, but the new team will also dramatically reduce unnecessary responses by police, the mayor said in a statement Thursday.

“Our goal is that over time, we will be able to respond to more calls for service for minor, non-violent issues with community responders — and this is a big step in that that direction,” Bronin said.

In 2020, Hartford police were sent to more than 11,000 calls for people in emotional distress. The city estimates that half of those calls could be handled by a professional civilian, such as a social worker trained in de-escalation, risk assessments and case management.

At first, the crisis response team would be on call 12 to 18 hours a day, but the city hopes it will be able to scale up to 24 hours a day if needed, according to the RFP.

The responders, who will work in teams of two, will not respond to any calls that pose a danger to them or the public.

For example, Bronin and Police Chief Jason Thody have both said civilians would not have been sent to a December 2020 call about a Hartford man walking around with a gun and acting abnormal and upset, a 911 call that ended with the man’s fatal shooting by a police officer.

They said that by the time Ogman started pacing his street that day with a rifle and a handgun, it was too late for mental health clinicians to intervene. However, the mayor and chief have added that the existence of a crisis response team will give families like his an alternative to calling the police if they’re concerned about a loved one’s behavioral health.

The team will also be able to administer Narcan to people overdosing on opioids, help people with basic needs like clothes, food and shelter, and transport people to clinics, shelters and other service providers, according to the RFP.

There will be some level of city oversight, but that has yet to be determined, mayor’s chief of staff Vasishth Srivastava said.

Patricia McIntosh, a longtime social worker who left Connecticut Children’s to oversee the creation of the team, is still working with city COO Thea Montanez to usher the process along, Srivastava said.

Rebecca Lurye can be reached at rlurye@courant.com .

