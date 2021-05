To the Editor—The current outbreak of COVID-19 in India, which started in early March 2021, has created a new world record even beyond the outbreaks in the UK, the United States and Brazil. Prior to March 2021, less than 0.7% of the Indian population was infected with COVID-19. This current second wave took only 2 months to infect an additional ~0.36% of the population, and India is now recording over 0.4 million new cases per day (as of 23 April 2021). The true number is probably even higher, with some estimates putting the number of daily new cases at over 1 million, more than five times the officially recorded number1.