Monday open thread: Who will be the Lions’ third tight end?

It isn’t the most exciting position battle, but the competition for the third tight end spot could be a close one. The Detroit Lions tight end group underwent some notable changes this offseason. Jesse James was released with little fanfare after an extremely disappointing two seasons. Having played over 400 snaps in 2020, the backup role behind star T.J. Hockenson was slated to be a valuable position to fill. Head coach Dan Campbell, ironically a former tight end, was hired from his position as tight ends coach with the Saints, and he brought along Josh Hill. However, Hill opted for retirement instead. The Lions were quick on their feet and brought in former Lion Darren Fells in his stead. Although 35 years old, Fells figures to slot in well as a pass catcher and run blocker.