Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Following the release of its Week 3 range, Palace has now prepped another diverse drop from its Summer 2021 collection. Leading the fourth release is Relax Track Top and Pants set, along with the Cosy Knit and Cute 5-Panel celebrating the British imprint’s ties to Japan. Other standouts found in the selection include the Mumma Mia Crewneck Sweater, Racounter Crewneck Sweater and RN Cargo Shorts. While the Check P 6-Panel and Poplin P 6-Panel serve to round up the latest selection releasing.hypebeast.com