Matthew McConaughey has been quietly “making calls” to political experts as he weighs up whether to run for Governor of Texas, according to a report. The Oscar-winning actor, 51, revealed in an interview last month that he was considering a run for Governor of Texas in 2022 but did not reveal for which party .Reactions ranged from joyful enthusiasm of fans and those impressed by his recent Texas winter storm relief drive and gun-control campaigns, to stark warnings to “stay out of Texas politics” and eye-rolls in established Republican and Democratic political circles in the Lone Star State.Now, insiders have told Politico that the Hollywood star...