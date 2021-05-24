What they said about Arizona softball’s comeback win over Ole Miss and advancing to Super Regionals
Arizona, Ole Miss Rebels baseball, Mike Candrea, Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, Arizona Wildcats, Jamie Trachsel, Arkansas, Fayetteville, University of Mississippi. Arizona softball pulled off a ferocious comeback to beat Ole Miss 12-6 Sunday to win the Tucson Regional in front of a full crowd at Hillenbrand Stadium. The No. 11 Wildcats advance to the Super Regionals, where they’ll take on No. 6 Arkansas in Fayetteville.www.chatsports.com