What they said about Arizona softball’s comeback win over Ole Miss and advancing to Super Regionals

By Arizona Desert Swarm
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona, Ole Miss Rebels baseball, Mike Candrea, Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, Arizona Wildcats, Jamie Trachsel, Arkansas, Fayetteville, University of Mississippi. Arizona softball pulled off a ferocious comeback to beat Ole Miss 12-6 Sunday to win the Tucson Regional in front of a full crowd at Hillenbrand Stadium. The No. 11 Wildcats advance to the Super Regionals, where they’ll take on No. 6 Arkansas in Fayetteville.

