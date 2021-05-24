Grenada's First Participation at the Venice Biennale Features the Country's Newest Landmark and Its Plans of Urban Regeneration

Upon the recommendation of curator hashim sarkis, the board of directors of la biennale di venezia has appointed the international jury of the 2021 venice architecture biennale. chaired by japanese architect kazuyo sejima, the jury will award the event’s official prizes, which include: the golden lion for best national participation; the golden lion for best participant in the main exhibition ‘how will we live together?’; and the silver lion for a promising young participant in the same exhibit. the jury may also award a maximum of one special mention to national participations, and a maximum of two special mentions to the participants of the main exhibition.