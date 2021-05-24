Grenada's First Participation at the Venice Biennale Features the Country's Newest Landmark and Its Plans of Urban Regeneration
For the first time in the Venice Architecture Biennale, the island nation of Grenada presents the exhibition COethos, featuring its newest architectural landmark, Grenada's House of Parliament, together with a number of ideas for regenerating the city of St. George's. Curated by the Babau Bureau collective, the pavilion showcases the design and building process of the Parliament building, as well as explorations of the various possibilities of re-activating public spaces along the town's harbour.www.archdaily.com