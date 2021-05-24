newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Grenada's First Participation at the Venice Biennale Features the Country's Newest Landmark and Its Plans of Urban Regeneration

ArchDaily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in the Venice Architecture Biennale, the island nation of Grenada presents the exhibition COethos, featuring its newest architectural landmark, Grenada's House of Parliament, together with a number of ideas for regenerating the city of St. George's. Curated by the Babau Bureau collective, the pavilion showcases the design and building process of the Parliament building, as well as explorations of the various possibilities of re-activating public spaces along the town's harbour.

www.archdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Space#Architecture Design#Urban Design#Urban Ecology#Culture#The Babau Bureau#Chamber#The National Library#Norland Cox#Cultural Activities#Public Spaces#Participation#Leisure#Explorations#Sustainability Principles#Synthesis#Commercial Viability#Historical References#Site Constraints#Resilience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
World
Related
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Croatian Pavilion for the 2021 Venice Biennale Imagines New Spaces of Togetherness

The Croatian Pavilion for the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale explores how repurposing architectural elements reshapes the individual’s relationship with space and constructs a new place of encounter. Titled Togetherness / Togetherless, the project curated by Idis Turato is a spatial composition of ready-made elements, which are given new meanings and functions, developing a new perspective on architectural space and enabling a temporary community.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Serbian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Reflects on the Present and Future of Industrial Cities

The Serbian contribution to the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale explores the connection between a city's economy and its urban structure -that the curatorial team defines as the life-work relationship- investigating the prospective futures of mono-functional industrial cities. Titled 8th Kilometer and developed by MuBGD, the exhibition uses the mining town of Bor, located in eastern Serbia, as a study case for how economic activities have not only shaped the urban environment but the forms of collectivity connected to it.
Visual ArtArchDaily

"Utopias of Common Life": Brazil's Official Participation in the Venice Biennale 2021

Entitled utopias of common life, Brazil's official participation in the 17th Bienalle Architettura 2021 is curated by the collaborative studio Arquitetos Associados and the visual designer Henrique Penha. The exhibition at the Brazilian Pavilion in the Giardini, in Venice, begins by mapping utopias that exist on Brazilian soil, from the Guarani world vision of a Land Without Evil to contemporary times, highlighting a few singular moments among them.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Armenian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Highlights the Diasporic Communities

Titled "HYBRIDITY", the Armenian Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia, allows visitors to step into the Armenian experience of coexisting in countries across the globe. Curated by Allen Sayegh (Vosguerichian), the exhibition will be on display at Palazzo Ca' Zenobio from August 28th until November 21st, 2021.
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Unpacks the Impact of Migration

Entitled Primitive Migration from/to Taiwan, the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (NTMoFA) and curatorial teams Divooe Zein Architects and Double-Grass International Co., organized an immersive exhibition for the Biennale Architettura 2021. Taiwan’s Collateral Event for the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia will run from 22 May to 21 November 2021 at Palazzo delle Prigioni.
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Thai Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores the Ethnic Culture of Kuy

Titled "elephant", the Thai pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia answers the question of how architecture can promote the way human beings and other species live together naturally and culturally based on the culture of Kuy and their elephants. Curated by Apiradee Kasemsook and designed by Boonserm Premtada of Bangkok Project Studio, the Thai pavilion will be on display at the Sale d’Armi, Arsenale, from May 22nd to November 21st.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

raumlabor reconstructs 'floating university' bubble for knowledge transfer in venice biennale

At the 17th exhibition of venice architecture biennale, raumlabor berlin reconstructs part of the ‘floating university’, an offshore-laboratory for collective, experimental learning, knowledge transfer which was situated in a rainwater basin of berlin. the structure stood temporarily in the middle of the container for three ‘open weeks’ in 2018, inviting different university groups, initiatives, neighbors and other inhabitants to gather and engage in fruitful conversation.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Korean Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Reimagines Traditional Schools

Titled "Future Schools", the Korean Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale Di Venezia, transforms the structure into an explorative academic facility. Curated by Hae-Won Shin, the pavilion will be on display at the Giardini from May 22nd until November 21st, 2021. Future School is the response...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Romanian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores the Challenges and Opportunities of Mass Migration

Romania’s contribution to the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale showcases a new perspective on mass migration, a phenomenon with a wide array of causes, ranking high on the international public agenda. Titled Fading Borders and curated by architects Irina Meliță and Ștefan Simion, the exhibition explores the challenges and opportunities of migration and its consequences on the built environment. Using Romania as a study case, where three million people have left the country in the last decade in pursuit of a better life abroad, the curatorial project frames a conversation around the role of architecture in the successful management of the migration phenomenon, as territorial boundaries continue to fade around the globe.
Visual ArtWallpaper*

British mosques explored: 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale preview

With the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale launch approaching, we catch up with author and architect Shahed Saleem, one of the curators at the Applied Arts Pavilion Special Project, a collaboration between La Biennale di Venezia and London’s Victoria & Albert Museum. The project, which will be part of the Arsenale displays, is titled ‘Three British Mosques’, and looks into ‘contemporary multiculturalism through three adapted mosque spaces in London’. Our discussion spans from religious spaces to visitor experience at the display, which is set to open on 22 May in Venice.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

kazuyo sejima to chair international jury at 2021 venice architecture biennale

Upon the recommendation of curator hashim sarkis, the board of directors of la biennale di venezia has appointed the international jury of the 2021 venice architecture biennale. chaired by japanese architect kazuyo sejima, the jury will award the event’s official prizes, which include: the golden lion for best national participation; the golden lion for best participant in the main exhibition ‘how will we live together?’; and the silver lion for a promising young participant in the same exhibit. the jury may also award a maximum of one special mention to national participations, and a maximum of two special mentions to the participants of the main exhibition.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

danish pavilion at the venice biennale immerses visitors in a cyclic water system

At the venice architecture biennale 2021, the danish pavilion is presenting con-nect-ed-ness, an exhibition focusing on people’s connection with each other and with nature. showcasing an installation consisting of a massive cyclic system of water collected locally in venice, visitors are reminded of how architecture as an art form can render the invisible visible while evoking an enduring connection between people and the earth’s elements.
DesignArchDaily

Latvian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores Human Resistance to Technology

Titled "It's Not For You! It's For the Building", the Latvian Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia showcases how technology risks creating new problems while providing solutions to urgent global crises. Curated by architecture office NRJA, the pavilion will be on display at the Arsenale from May 21st until November 22nd, 2021.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

‘entanglement’ is a multisensory exhibition at the venice biennale tackling the impact of data

At the venice architecture biennale 2021, the irish pavilion is bringing the physicality of data infrastructure to the forefront with the exhibit ‘entanglement’, addressing the environmental, cultural, and human impact of data. the pavilion aims to reframe the way we understand data production while exploring its impact on everyday life. it also aims to raise awareness about the materiality of the global internet and the cloud, which have infiltrated the irish landscape through a vast constellation of data centers, fiber optic cable networks, and energy grids.