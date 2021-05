The bar was low for the 2020-2021 Detroit Red Wings. The team’s forgettable 2019-20 season helped both fans and the front office to temper expectations on this season. Thankfully, the year was full of pleasant surprises. Filip Zadina improved every aspect of his game. Michael Rasmussen emerged as a competent, solid center. Even new arrivals like Troy Stecher showed promise. All in all, the low expectations for the season showcased a series of small improvements. With a 17-25-8 record currently on the season, the 2021 Red Wings are already better than they were last season. It might not seem like much right now, but the bright points of this season are glimpses of what the Red Wings of the future will be.