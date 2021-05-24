newsbreak-logo
Floridians Are Eager To Travel To Europe, But European Visitors To Florida Will Have To Wait

wlrn.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year has been grim for travel agents like Janice Sinardi. But following the EU announcement, the phone at her Temple Terrace office started ringing off the hook. “I've had inquiries for Spain, a lot for Italy, because Italy is one of the number one places most people want to go to,” she said. “But France, Greece. As a matter of fact, this morning, I booked somebody to Greece for late June.”

