Chinese tech vendor Huawei has been forced out of much of its hardware business by unilateral US restrictions, so it plans to return the favour in software. We know this because Reuters reported on a recent internal memo sent by Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei, covering the strategic pivot to software. While the cunning plan itself is no secret, this memo sheds more light on the internal culture driving it and expected long-term consequences of the strategy.