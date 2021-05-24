newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coos County, OR

Coos CHM FIRST TUESDAY TALKS – The Return of Sea Otters: Considering the Ecological and Cultural Dimensions of Restoration

By Covid-19
World Link
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coos History Museum is excited to bring you our next First Tuesday Talk program at 6:30 p.m. June 1 via Zoom. This month’s topic will focus on the “The Return of Sea Otters: Considering the Ecological and Cultural Dimensions of Restoration” and feature speaker Peter Hatch, secretary for the Board at the Elakha Alliance and member of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.

theworldlink.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
County
Coos County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Otters#Indigenous Peoples#Ecological Restoration#Culture#Ecosystems#By The Sea#The Coos History Museum#The Sea Otter#Cooshistory Org#Board#Coos Chm#Cultural#Profit Organization#June#Secretary#Feature#Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Science
Related
Oregon StateWorld Link

United Way of Southwestern Oregon celebrates 60 years

SOUTH COAST ─ United Way of Southwestern Oregon is celebrating its 60th anniversary. It’s director, Jen Shafer, said the nonprofit established on the southern Oregon coast in 1961 with a focus on health, education and financial stability for Coos and Curry counties. Though the official anniversary was in February, Shafer...
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Acting teacher hopes to offer space to grow

Acting has always been a part of Desireé Glenn Gaoiran’s dreams. Now, she’s hoping her new venture can fill a gap in youth activities she felt growing up. “This isn’t just an acting class,” Glenn Gaoiran said. “I’m working with these kids on not just audition etiquette, but etiquette in general.”
Bandon, ORWorld Link

As I See It: The flood of 1945

We've read a lot about the Bandon Fire of 1936 and the Columbus Day Storm of 1962, but what we haven't talked as much about was the flood of the winter of 1945. I didn't realize it had been such an important weather event until my friend Diane Blake Lewis sent me a couple of small snapshots of that storm.
Oregon Statebeachconnection.net

S. Oregon Coast's Coos History Museum Hosts Writing Contest; Opens Doors

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – On the southern Oregon coast, you've got a shot at becoming an award-winning writer - no matter where you live. The Coos History Museum in partnership with Southwestern Oregon Community College and the Coos Bay Public Library, recently announced the 6th annual, 2021 Writer’s Day event and writing contest. The Writer’s Day event is planned for October 16, 2021, and you can be part of this online event. You simply have to save the date and register online or at the museum on the south Oregon coast.
Coos County, ORWorld Link

With Shutter Creek still set to close, Wright to meet with Gov.

On the heels of a decision to keep a similar facility open, State Rep. Boomer Wright is asking Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to reconsider her plans to close Coos County’s Shutter Creek Correctional Institution. Brown announced last week she was backtracking on plans to close the Warner Creek Correctional Facility...
Coos County, ORWorld Link

A Closer Look: Serving up summer jobs

You likely have seen the help wanted signs popping up at various businesses in Coos Bay, North Bend and across Coos County. Local employers are looking for summer workers. In 2019, before the pandemic recession, Oregon added about 21,000 farm jobs and 27,000 nonfarm jobs from winter to summer, which made it fairly easy for teens and others to pick up a summer job. The situation for the summer of 2021 will likely be different in some ways as Oregon begins to reopen its economy after taking measures to reduce the impact of COVID-19.
Coos County, ORWorld Link

SMART Reading Announces South Coast Volunteer of the Year

SMART Reading has announced the Volunteer of the Year for the South Coast Area, serving Coos and Curry counties. We are proud to share that longtime volunteers Jaci and Hugh Pinkston have taken the honor for 2021. The Pinkstons were selected from among 186 dedicated local volunteers who are committed...
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Coos Art Museum to participate in Blue Star Museums

Coos Art Museum announced it will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2021 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15, and end on Labor Day, Monday, September 6.
Coos County, ORWorld Link

Merkley talks coast issues in Coos County town hall

Cutline: Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley listens to a question during a town hall in Coquille early in 2020. Coastal issues topped the list of questions Coos County residents asked Senator Jeff Merkley about during town hall Wednesday. The Democratic senator, who holds a town hall in each Oregon county every...
Coos County, ORnbc16.com

Jump to 'moderate risk' has bowlers celebrating in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — In Coos County, businesses will be getting some relief as the county moves to the ‘moderate’ risk level for covid restrictions. At North Bend Lanes, the news about moving down to the moderate category, a less restrictive covid risk level, came with clapping and cheers from their league bowlers.
Coos County, ORWorld Link

Bay Area Health District: Candidate Q&A

Four seats are open on the Bay Area Health District Board of Directors, which oversees Bay Area Hospital. Three races are contested, and profiles of the candidates are below, in their own words. Seat sought: Bay Area Health District Seat 3. Name: Linet Samson. Age: 48. Years in area: 21.
Coos County, ORWorld Link

South Slough Reserve seeking citizen science volunteers

The South Slough Reserve is seeking volunteers to participate in a Citizen Science project. If you want to be involved, contact the Reserve Outreach Coordinator, Deborah Rudd (deborah.rudd@dsl. state.or.us) to schedule an introductory meeting and training. Purpose: to study the use of environmental DNA monitoring methods to determine the distribution...
Coos County, ORWorld Link

Coos County may have skipped spring break virus spike

Coos County may have escaped the fate of much of the state by avoiding significant COVID-19 spikes following recent holidays and breaks. County health officials said Thursday the county hasn’t seen the increases the rest of the state has following spring break, Easter gatherings and a soccer event officials raised alarm about last week.