Coos CHM FIRST TUESDAY TALKS – The Return of Sea Otters: Considering the Ecological and Cultural Dimensions of Restoration
The Coos History Museum is excited to bring you our next First Tuesday Talk program at 6:30 p.m. June 1 via Zoom. This month’s topic will focus on the “The Return of Sea Otters: Considering the Ecological and Cultural Dimensions of Restoration” and feature speaker Peter Hatch, secretary for the Board at the Elakha Alliance and member of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.theworldlink.com