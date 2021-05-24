newsbreak-logo
Environment

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

By Bay City News Service
SFGate
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service forecast for the San Francisco Bay Area is for a mix of sun and clouds Monday with highs in the 50s along the coast, the 60s and 70s around the bay and the low 80s inland. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low 50s.

EnvironmentSan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area temperatures to heat up early this week after light weekend drizzle

Temperatures are expected to heat up in the Bay Area to start the week before cooling down to below-average lows, according to meteorologists. Temperatures on Sunday will be cooler than seasonal averages, but slightly warmer than in the previous days. Highs at the coasts will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s. Temperatures in inland regions will be between the mid 60s and 70s, with a few spots reaching the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
San Andreas, CAEast Bay Times

New San Andreas Fault research might change how damage shakes out

Ten years ago, Kim Blisniuk was hiking along the San Andreas fault in the Coachella Valley desert when she looked up and saw something spectacular in the rocks: channels running along the canyon that would later challenge scientists’ understanding of how quake damage in Southern California might shake out. “It...
Hayward, CAPosted by
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.
San Mateo, CAEast Bay Times

Lumber prices soar, threatening Bay Area home projects

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Bay Area construction big and small mostly ground to a halt. But the construction industry, deemed essential, quickly ramped back up as home-bound families discovered new projects to freshen up their houses and yards. Now, surging demand and a pandemic-choked supply have driven lumber...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

As San Francisco reawakens, a parking lot encampment becomes a battleground

By 9 a.m. Monday, the compact loaders and dump trucks were lined up outside the abandoned state-owned parking lot under Highway 101 in Soma. A few weary residents who lived there in tents, trucks and a half-built tiny home dragged their belongings onto a nearby sidewalk as social workers and California Highway Patrol made their final rounds.
Marin County, CAPress Democrat

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state - and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

May 16—There's an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region's counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

California is set to reopen on June 15: What will change?

On June 15, California plans to reopen after 15 months of pandemic restrictions. But a month before that date, it’s still not quite clear what exactly “reopen” means. State officials say it will be a return to business as usual for scores of sectors — including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters — that have been forced to limit capacity under California’s color-coded blueprint. Bars will be able to reopen indoors in every county. Private gatherings like weddings can resume with larger guest lists.
Oakland, CASFGate

Monday Morning News Roundup

The Dublin City Council will likely extend the terms of its funding agreements for the Iron Horse Trail Bridge at Dublin Boulevard project, after the project extending Scarlett Drive southward to Dublin Boulevard was delayed. The pedestrian and bicyclist Dublin Boulevard Bridge was planned to be built once Scarlett Drive...
Oakland, CASFGate

Here's what Bay Area residents want to hold onto after the pandemic

--- "I never want to commute regularly again, to minimize that I have family responsibilities and my life isn't just work. I don't want to go back to minimizing my family for my job. Mornings were a rush of getting the kids out of bed and ready to drop off at school in the 15-minute drop-off window, so I could crush into rush-hour BART (crossing my fingers for no delays), feeling perpetually behind. At promptly 5, I made the reverse trip desperately hoping for no hitch to be one of the last parents to pick up before 6 p.m. and not be fined for being late if BART has an issue. Then it's drive home, feed the kids something fast and press for homework and to-dos for the next day. Then I can get back to work and check on things after 9 until I can't keep my eyes open anymore. Rise and repeat. I don't want to go back to that. I want to keep cooking dinner at a reasonable hour on weeknights and spending time together. I want to keep sleep and balance and come collective empathy. I want to keep the appreciation that life is with people and work is not the only thing in people's lives." —C. Whittle.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area ICU hospitalizations back at pandemic low - experts cite 'marvelous vaccines'

The Bay Area’s high rates of COVID-19 vaccinations and low coronavirus case rates are paying off in a big way when it comes to hospitalizations. According to data collected and analyzed by The Chronicle, ICU admissions of COVID-19 patients in Bay Area hospitals are at an all-time pandemic low. On May 14, there were 55 ICU patients with COVID-19 in Bay Area hospitals, which ties the pandemic low of 55 a year earlier on May 29, 2020.
San Francisco, CASFist

Despite The So-Called ‘SF Exodus,’ We Still Had The Highest Concentration of Expensive Real Estate in the U.S. Last Year

As national publications, local news pundits, and other talking heads around the country decried the death of California throughout the pandemic, eleven of San Francisco's 51 zip codes made their way onto a new list of the most expensive real estate property values in the USA for 2020. This makes the SF the highest concentration of any city in the country, per data from PropertyShark. In fact, 50 of America's top 100 were in the Bay — a staggering fact when we consider the region's population compared to that of the entire nation.