DeSantis Blasts Critical Race Theory, Endorses Rule Changes For History

By WFSU
wlrn.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Board of Education is poised to adopt rules that would limit what and how teachers can teach when it comes to civics and history. The proposals are touted as efforts to avoid indoctrinating students on specific ideologies and are part of similar efforts in other parts of the country.

