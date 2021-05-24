DeSantis Blasts Critical Race Theory, Endorses Rule Changes For History

Critical Race Theory is about to be introduced in all K-12 schools by the Biden Administration. On April 19, 2021, the Biden Administration proposed a new rule that would allow the U.S. Department of Education to prioritize school districts to receive K-12 grants if they include critical race theory in their teaching of U.S. history and civics. The size of the grants is a small portion of the amount of money that the federal government spends on education, however, these priorities would infuse critical race theory into the United States’ largest education law—the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. This essentially bribes school districts into including critical race theory into K-12 classrooms by giving them grant funds to ease the cost of curriculum implementation.