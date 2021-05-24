newsbreak-logo
Italy probes cable car crash as lone child survivor recovers

By NICOLE WINFIELD, CHARLENE PELE
bcdemocrat.com
 3 days ago

STRESA, Italy — Italy’s transport minister vowed Monday to establish the cause of a cable car disaster that killed 14 people, after the lead cable apparently snapped and the cabin careened back down the mountain until it came off the line and crashed to the ground. The lone survivor of...

KRMG

Italy investigators probe why cable car brake 'didn't work'

STRESA, Italy — (AP) — The investigation into Italy's cable car disaster that killed 14 people will focus on why the lead cable snapped and why the emergency brake didn't engage and prevent the cabin from careening back down the mountain until it pulled off the support line and crashed to the ground, the lead prosecutor said Monday.
Accidentsthestkittsnevisobserver.com

Italy:14 Killed in Mountain Cable Car Crash

Italy’s transport minister has vowed to establish the cause of a cable car disaster that killed 14 people, after the lead cable apparently snapped, causing the cabin to crash to the ground. The lone survivor of Sunday’s horrific incident in northern Italy, a five-year-old Israeli boy living in Italy, remains...
AccidentsBradenton Herald

Cable car plunges to the ground in Italy, killing 14

Fourteen people died after a mountain cable car came loose and plummeted to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, rescue crews said. The accident happened in Italy's Piedmont region, west of Lake Maggiore, on a line that links the resort town of Stresa with the nearly 4,921-foot-high Mount Mottarone.
Public Safetynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Italy sets up commission to probe fatal cable car accident

Italian officials on Monday promised a quick investigation into an accident in which a cable car heading up a mountain in the country's north crashed to the ground below, causing 14 deaths. A special commission has been set up to help prosecutors who are investigating the case, said Infrastructure Minister...
AccidentsCleveland Jewish News

5 Israelis from one family among 14 dead in cable car crash in Italy

(JTA) — Fourteen people, including five members of an Israeli family, were killed in a cable car accident in northern Italy on Sunday. The accident near Lake Maggiore claimed the lives of Amit Biran, his 27-year-old wife Tal Peleg, their two-year-old Tom and two of his grandparents: Barbara and Yitzhak Cohen, aged 71 and 83.
AccidentsKeene Sentinel

Cable car collapse in northern Italy kills 14

ROME — An Alpine cable car plunged into forested mountains in northern Italy on Sunday, killing 14 passengers, according to rescue authorities. At least one of the victims was a child, among the two minors initially taken by helicopter to a hospital in Turin. Photos shared on social media by...
Accidentsnewburghgazette.com

Italy cable auto accident kills eight

Thirteen people died and two children were seriously injured Sunday when a cable vehicle slammed into the side of a mountain in northern Italy, emergency services said. The accident occurred on a service transporting passengers from the resort town of Stresa up the nearby Mottarone mountain in the region of Piedmont.
Accidentscompuserve.com

Three arrested over Italian cable car disaster

ROME (Reuters) -Three people were arrested on Wednesday over a cable car crash in northern Italy that killed 14 people after a prosecutor said the safety brake mechanism had been deactivated, police told Reuters. On Sunday the gondola on a cable way connecting the town of Stresa, on the shores...
AmericasNWI.com

Mafia fugitive among Italy's most-wanted arrested in Brazil

MILAN (AP) — Authorities in Brazil have arrested one of Italy’s most-wanted fugitives, a drug boss inside the Calabrian ‘ndrangheta organized crime network who escaped a prison in Uruguay two years ago, Italian officials said Tuesday. Rocco Morabito, who has been wanted by Italy since 1994, was arrested in northern...
AccidentsYNET News

Three arrested in connection with cable car crash that killed 5 Israelis

Three people were arrested overnight on Tuesday in connection with the cable car crash that killed 14 including five members of an Israeli family. The The Stresa-Mottarone cable car that crashed on Sunday, was traveling up the mountain when the cabin fell some 20 meters to the ground and rolled several times down the steep slopes before it was stopped by trees, Marcella Severino, Stresa's mayor said.
AccidentsWFMZ-TV Online

Italy Cable Car Deaths

A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy’s most picturesque lakes has plummeted to the ground, killing at least 14 people. A young child was also hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones. Six of the dead were Israeli citizens, including a family of four who lived in Italy, the Israeli foreign ministry said. It wasn’t clear if the other couple was related. Stresa Mayor Marcella Severino said it appeared that a cable broke, sending the car careening until it hit a pylon and then fell to the ground. Images from the site showed the crumpled car in a clearing of a thick patch of pine trees near the summit of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore. The Italian government announced a commission to investigate the disaster.
Accidentsledburyreporter.co.uk

14 dead and child in hospital after cable car plunges in Italy

At least 14 people have been killed and a child is being treated in hospital after a cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of lakes in northern Italy plunged to the ground. Stresa mayor Marcella Severino said it appeared that a cable broke, sending the car spinning until...
AccidentsBBC

Mottarone cable car crash: Italy investigates cause of accident

Italy has launched an investigation into the cause of Sunday's cable car accident that left 14 people dead. The car plunged 20m (65ft) into the side of the Mottarone mountain near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy. A rescue official said it appeared that a cable had snapped and an emergency...