Often deemed as the most complex machine of the 20th century, the electric grid is modern society’s life-support system. It provides the necessary functions that enable all critical infrastructures that billions of people in the world depend on. Everything on which daily survival now depends — clean water, refrigeration, medical care, reliable communication, access to cash and banking — requires, to some degree, electricity. The complexity of our energy system should not be oversimplified, and with an eye towards the future, we can’t forget that it needs to be built on the foundation of a functioning and reliable grid today.