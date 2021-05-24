newsbreak-logo
Medical, faith leaders call for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

By UPI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 24 (UPI) — Global faith leaders and leading medical professionals on Monday called on governments the world over to ensure equitable distribution and access to COVID-19 vaccines, calling it a “humanitarian imperative.”. In a letter published Monday and signed by the likes of World Health Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus...

Public HealthGephardt Daily

India’s COVID-19 cases slow; Modi calls for more vaccinations

May 15 (UPI) — India reported 326,000 new cases Saturday, the lowest daily figure in about three weeks, according to the health ministry. The country also reported 3,890 deaths over the previous 24-hour period as the outbreak — which has strained hospital resources and space — began to wane. Daily cases reached a peak of 414,000 and deaths hit more than 4,000 earlier this month.
PharmaceuticalsKaiser Family Foundation

KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor: COVID-19 Vaccine Access, Information, and Experiences Among Hispanic Adults in the U.S.

The KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor is an ongoing research project tracking the public’s attitudes and experiences with COVID-19 vaccinations. Using a combination of surveys and qualitative research, this project tracks the dynamic nature of public opinion as vaccine development and distribution unfold, including vaccine confidence and acceptance, information needs, trusted messengers and messages, as well as the public’s experiences with vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsAMA

Access, not hesitancy, now biggest barrier to COVID-19 vaccination

The biggest impediment to getting more people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 is access, not vaccine hesitancy, according to Thomas R. Frieden, MD, MPH, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Obama administration. Get the latest COVID-19 vaccine updates. Scientific integrity and transparency secures trust in...
Public Healthwpr.org

New Federal Funding Will Support Education, Improved Access To COVID-19 Vaccines In Rural Communities

Wisconsin’s land-grant universities are tapping into new federal funding to provide education about COVID-19 vaccines in rural communities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture is providing funding to land-grant universities and cooperative extension programs to provide information and improve confidence in the vaccines. The initiative will also work to make vaccines more accessible for underserved populations.
Humboldt County, CAkiem-tv.com

Humboldt County health officials working to improve Covid-19 vaccine accessibility

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) — The Humboldt County Public Health Department is working to make getting a Covid-19 vaccine more accessible for all residents. Homebound individuals are now able to mark that as an option on MyTurn. Then the County will contact you to find out how to get you a shot. The focus now also turning from a mass vaccination model to more mobile outreach with officials working to get out to more rural areas. One example, the Johnson & Johnson clinic being held in Samoa this Friday.
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

UNICEF calls for global, equitable distribution of vaccines

New York [US], May 18 (ANI): Warning of a COVID-19 vaccine shortfall of nearly 190 million doses by next month, the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Monday called for a global, equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics to curb the spread of the virus. In a statement,...
Public Healthdefense.gov

DOD Seeing Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccination Rates, Health Leaders Say

As of today, the Defense Department has administered over 3.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to eligible DOD personnel, with 58% of active duty members having had at least one dose and 44% fully vaccinated, DOD health leaders said. Dr. Terry Adirim, acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs...
WorldWorld Health Organization

G20 leaders boost support of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator but urgent and immediate action is needed to maintain momentum

World leaders today met at the Global Health Summit, co-hosted by the European Commission and Italy as part of its G20 presidency, to adopt an agenda to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, and develop and endorse a Rome Declaration of principles, at a time when the virus is surging and spreading uncontrollably in many parts of the world.
Public Healthtrtworld.com

G20 leaders, pharma firms vow Covid-19 vaccines for poorer states

Coronavirus vaccine producers have promised billions of doses for poorer countries at a G20 health summit, where leaders vowed to expand access to jabs as the only way to end the pandemic. The bosses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday they would supply around 3.5 billion...
Pharmaceuticalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

Vaccine equity: This is what the US is doing to ensure widespread global access to COVID-19 vaccines

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The U.S. is expected to soon have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses on hand to fully vaccinate just about everyone in the country once, and, with additional doses already purchased, could likely vaccinate the population twice over. The same cannot be said for the majority of countries around the world, especially low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) where access has been limited and will remain so for some time. Furthermore, while manufacturers are scaling up vaccine production, total projected production in 2021 of 9.8 billion is still short of estimated need of up to 11.5 billion to vaccinate everyone globally. Recent actions restricting or pausing the use of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in some countries due to extremely rare but serious side effects could reverberate globally, potentially prolonging the vaccine access gap given that these two vaccines have been positioned as key workhorses for ramping up vaccinations in LMICs in particular. Further, the expected need for booster doses and reformulated vaccines to address waning immunity and variants means global demand is likely to remain extremely high for the foreseeable future. Ultimately, ensuring widespread global access to COVID-19 vaccines, which is key to preventing cases and deaths and contributing to global population immunity, is a significant challenge and one that could threaten the ability to control the pandemic.
LotteryMedicalXpress

Weighted "lottery" provides greater access to scarce COVID-19 medications

A weighted "lottery" designed to increase access to the antiviral drug remdesivir during the May-July 2020 COVID-19 surge for those most affected by the coronavirus, including members of the Black, Latinx and indigenous communities, led to more equitable distribution of the badly needed medication, according to research presented at the ATS 2021 International Conference.