Tom Wilson is a psychopath. The NHL needs to ban him for life. He should be arrested. Those three sentences might sum up your views on the Washington Capitals forward, who spent the past two days enraging the hockey world for bullying a couple of New York Rangers’ players in a lopsided win on Monday. But it is clearly not the view of the National Hockey League, which chose not to kick Wilson out of the league or even suspend him for what he did to Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin, who is now out for the rest of the season.