Editorial: It hurts like hell, Sunderland fans, but we can’t let disappointment consume us

Got something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. Going away a bit from the football side, well done to all the team for making the playoffs but the big row that’s bubbling over how some owners are bleeding the clubs dry really strikes a cord. It’s not just the “big six” who have been shafted and you only have to look at the fiasco with SD. He was allowed to buy our club, when the EFL knew he was going to use our parachute money to pay for it. He took us to the brink and luckily found a new owner/investor that will now hopefully treat our club and supporters with the respect we deserve. Buying a football club is like the Klondike gold rush for these owners. They look at stripping assets and screwing as much money as they can from the clubs they buy. To the supporters of Sunderland, Charlton, Bury, Coventry etc we all feel just as aggrieved as the “big six”, it is rife in football. The EFL who rubber stamped this trend of owners should be disbanded, they are a disgrace and what they have allowed to happen is nigh on criminal. To a man, every football supporter should be united and say “no more”.