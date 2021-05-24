The Daily Chop: Austin Riley continues to surge

The Braves crushed the Cubs on Wednesday, scoring ten runs and producing throughout the lineup. One major boost for the Atlanta offense of late has been the emergence of Austin Riley, who appeared to be completely lost for the first two weeks of the season. In his last nine games, however, Riley is batting .462 with two doubles, three homers, and 6:6 BB:K. This turnaround has lifted his season average to .286 and he now owns a .843 OPS. For all the stars in the Braves lineup, Riley may be the most crucial simply due to the length that he creates in the Atlanta attack when swinging the bat effectively. Continued production from Riley would help the Braves this season, but also signal that the third base job has been claimed for the future. The sample size is still small, but having Riley play well is a very welcome sight.