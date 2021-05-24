Monday Morning Fly By: The wagons roll on

No matter who you’re cheering for, the first three games of this First Round battle between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs have been an emotional roller coaster. Game 1 saw a scary injury to Leafs’ captain John Tavares and an all-time performance from Habs goalie Carey Price to give Montreal the early lead in the series. Game 2 saw the Leafs roar back with a vengeance, dominating the Canadiens en route to a 5-1 victory. Last night, Game 3 saw more health trouble for the Leafs, as Nick Foligno‘s late injury forced Alex Kerfoot into a top-six role, and he performed well in a 2-1 victory. Throughout these trials and tribulations on their way to a series victory, Jack Campbell in net for Toronto has been the one constant.