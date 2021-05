The NFL has finally release the schedule for the 2021 season, so you know what that means. The annual time of the year where you go to the mountain tops and scream to anyone who will listen how this is the year the Eagles finally go undefeated. Of course if you consider yourself to be a realist or in this case a ‘party-pooper’, you probably have a more plausible expectation of how the new season will go. Either way, Eagles fans everywhere have to be excited about the prospects of having the projected eighth easiest schedule in the NFL according to ESPN.