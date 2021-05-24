Technical Tidbits 5/24: Yellow Jackets clinch Coastal Division

The Yellow Jackets final baseball game of the regular season helped them cap off their second ACC Coastal Championship in as many seasons. The game at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium was an impressive showing for Tech who ended up winning 10-6 over North Carolina. As the article mentions, with the win the Yellow Jackets are now 80-65 against the Tar Heels. Some of the Yellow Jackets who turned in impressive performances include Luke Waddell and Austin Wilhite who made key plays offensively and defensively. Also mentioned in the article were Andrew Jenkins, Stephen Reid, Justyn-Henry Malloy and Kevin Parada. Next up for the team will be the ACC Championship. They finished the regular season 28-21 overall and 21-15 in the ACC.