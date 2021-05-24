newsbreak-logo
NBA

YouTube Gold: RJ Barrett Impresses Spike Lee

By JD King
dukebasketballreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know how you know when you’ve made it with the Knicks? When Spike Lee celebrates your plays, you’ve made it. Lee, a lifelong New Yorker and (therefore frustrated) Knicks fan, was most famous basketball wise for his antics with former Indiana Pacer Reggie Miller, who gave it right back to him.

