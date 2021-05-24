newsbreak-logo
May's Total Lunar Eclipse Marks A Powerful Turning Point For You

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you feeling somewhat overwhelmed? Do you have an unsettling awareness that something major is about to happen? If so, you're not imagining things. You're in the midst of eclipse season, which means you're on the brink of a powerful turning point. Eclipse season is a period of time that lasts a few weeks, spanning between the moments when at least one lunar eclipse and one solar eclipse occur. During this time, so many unexpected revelations and changes can take place, and the May 2021 blood moon, along with the meaning behind it, is only the beginning.

Related
AstronomyWSLS

Earth's shadow creeps across moon ahead of super blood moon

WELLINGTON – Earth's shadow crept across the moon on Wednesday night as people in New Zealand and around the world waited for a cosmic event known as a super blood moon. As the eclipse deepened, it appeared as though half the moon had vanished. The other half looked fuzzy in the center with a bright outer edge, the last remnants of the glittering orb that had earlier risen above the horizon.
Astronomyredmondspokesman.com

Supermoon total lunar eclipse will be visible over the Northwest in May

A lunar eclipse this month will be a little more special than usual, occurring as the moon makes one of its closest approaches to the Earth all year. The supermoon total lunar eclipse will take place in the early morning hours of May 26, and most of the event will be visible from the Pacific Northwest, according to astronomers.
AstronomyLos Angeles Daily News

Lunar eclipse will have Southern California’s eyes turning to the skies early Wednesday

For anyone who has trouble sleeping, works the night shift or wakes in the wee hours of the morning, an astronomical wonder will be visible for the first time since 2019. Southern Californians awake between 4:11 and 4:26 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26 can look to the skies and watch as the first total lunar eclipse since January 21, 2019 appears. A total lunar eclipse is an event where the moon passes into the Earth’s shadow, completely obscuring the orbiting body from view. Onlookers will not need special glasses or other precautions to look at the event, unlike solar eclipses.
AstronomyPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

Total Lunar Eclipse To Be Visible In Southeast Wyoming

Residents of southeast Wyoming will be able to see a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. According to nasa.gov: "A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the sun are on exact opposite sides of Earth. Although the moon is in Earth's shadow, some sunlight reaches the moon. The sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere, which causes Earth’s atmosphere to filter out most of the blue light. This makes the moon appear red to people on Earth."
Astronomykvnf.org

Western Slope Skies - Total Lunar Eclipse at Dawn, May 26th

Rise early on Wednesday morning, May 26th, find a place with an open western horizon, and look up. If the sky’s clear, you’ll see the first of this year’s two lunar eclipses. Lunar eclipses happen when the full Moon moves into Earth’s shadow, as cast by the Sun. Unlike solar...
AstronomyGazette

Total lunar eclipse combining with supermoon this week

Get ready for the blood moon in a rare and beautiful celestial event on Wednesday morning. Look up into the night sky early Wednesday morning for a spectacular "super flower blood moon" eclipse glowing red over Colorado thanks to a lunar eclipse. It will be the largest and brightest supermoon...
Astronomybcfocus.com

blood moon 2021: total lunar eclipse May 2021 Kab Hai Kaise Dikhega: blood red moon

The pink Supermoon was seen around the world last month and next week the second Supermoon will be even more interesting. When the moon is very close to the earth in its orbit around the earth, it also looks very large. The eclipse will also be seen on the supermoon appearing next week, making it not only bigger but even redder. This view will be seen on May 26, when the moon is shining brightest. It will last approximately 14 minutes 30 seconds. (File photo: Haakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB Scanpix via Reuters)
Astronomyoprahdaily.com

Here's When You Can Catch the Next Lunar Eclipse

You don't have to be an astronomy nerd to appreciate the cool science behind eclipses. In order for the human eye to see a solar or lunar eclipse, a very specific set of cosmic things need to happen—and they happen pretty rarely. You might still remember the frenzy amongst Americans...
Astronomymix929.com

‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ Lunar Eclipse: What you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “A major astronomical event is set to take place this Wednesday morning, the “Super Flower Blood Moon” total lunar eclipse. Here’s what you need to know about the cosmic phenomenon. What is a “Supermoon”? A supermoon is when a full moon occurs at the same time the moon reaches its closest point in orbit to the Earth – also known as the perigee. When that happens, the moon appears brighter and larger than a regular full moon. The “Pink Moon” appears over Tennessee May’s supermoon is the largest of the year. Why is it called a “flower moon”?
AstronomyHong Kong

When to catch tomorrow’s ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ in Singapore

Keep your eyes peeled tomorrow for a lunar event you’ll regret missing. Singapore can witness the Blood Moon total eclipse in which Luna will appear larger than normal in a reddish, copper color from 7pm onward in its eastern skies. According to Singapore’s astronomy community Stargazing Singapore, the phenomenon can...
AstronomyMindBodyGreen

How The Full Moon Will Affect You Based On Your Sign, From Astrologers

Not only is there a doozy of a full moon coming on May 26th, but it's also a lunar eclipse and the largest supermoon of 2021. This is a significant astrological event, and like any cosmic happening, it's going to affect people differently depending on their sign. Here, the AstroTwins share their take on what each sign can expect:
Astronomyhiplatina.com

May’s Auspicious Sagittarius Lunar Eclipse is a Blood Moon

May 26th brings our first Lunar Eclipse of 2021 in the fire sign of Sagittarius. Theme for this Blood Moon? Expect the Intellectual to meet the Spiritual. This is a Full Moon with the magnitude of a Lunar Eclipse, meaning it’s going to be vivacious. Those consciously aware of the opportunity presented with this Sagittarius Lunar Eclipse will be asked to conceptualize the merging of the logical mind and the subconscious mind, which is also known as the higher self.
Astronomyshethepeople.tv

What is a Supermoon And Where Did It The Term Originate From?

What is A Supermoon?: After a rare celestial phenomenon called “Zero Shadow Day” occurred on May 21 in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, people will get to witness another phenomenon called the “Supermoon” on May 26 all around the world. On the day, the Moon will appear to be the closest to the Earth and larger in size than usual.
AstronomySHAPE

May 2021's 'Super Flower Blood Moon' Lunar Eclipse Could Catapult You Into the Next Chapter of Your Life

Summer is just around the corner, and with it, an increasingly intensified anticipation of what the coming months could bring. Thanks to Gemini season, you've likely been stepping up your socializing in a major way, which can no doubt have you feeling somewhere between hopeful, electrified, and overwhelmed. And that's right in line with the vibes of this May 2021 full moon which also happens to be a dramatic, change-bringing lunar eclipse.
AstronomyWashington Post

Scenes of the super blood moon

For the first time in two years, parts of the Lower 48 states were treated a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning. The total eclipse, only visible where skies were clear in the western U.S., turned the moon a rusty red as the earth passed between the moon and sun, casting a shadow over the moon’s surface.