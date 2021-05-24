May's Total Lunar Eclipse Marks A Powerful Turning Point For You

The pink Supermoon was seen around the world last month and next week the second Supermoon will be even more interesting. When the moon is very close to the earth in its orbit around the earth, it also looks very large. The eclipse will also be seen on the supermoon appearing next week, making it not only bigger but even redder. This view will be seen on May 26, when the moon is shining brightest. It will last approximately 14 minutes 30 seconds. (File photo: Haakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB Scanpix via Reuters)