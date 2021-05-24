newsbreak-logo
Singapore clears LSE deal for Refinitiv after FX pledge

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) - Singapore's competition authority has approved the London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)'s $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv provided the bourse continues to offer certain foreign exchange benchmarks to rivals. The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS)gave the conditional approval after examining whether...

