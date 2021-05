It has been far too long since we have had a kick ass rock show. Now, each day brings more and more concert announcements and summer road trip planning. You better kick the tires on your old beater and go get an oil change, because we got a concert road trip you wont want to miss. This year's Montana State Fair in Great Falls has got some awesome concerts planned. Performances that span all genres of music and comedy. But, one concert really stands out as a can't miss show.