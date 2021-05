The eagerly anticipated 2021 WPT Online Series commences at partypoker on May 14 and does so with a tournament laden with added value. Cards are in the air in the WPT #00 Pro Hunt: $30K Gtd event from 7:05 p.m. BST on May 14, and everyone is looking forward to getting their teeth into this tournament. It comes with an affordable buy-in of only $33 and a juicy guaranteed prize pool worth $30,000. But that only tells part of the story because partypoker is adding more than $6,000 worth of additional prizes to the prize pool.