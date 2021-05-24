newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

We can’t plant our way out of the climate crisis

By Adele Peters
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were once around 6 trillion trees on the planet; now, thanks to human civilization, there are around half that number. Reversing that trend is a key pillar in the fight against climate change. And for companies and countries aiming to use carbon offsets for net-zero emissions, planting more trees can seem like an obvious option. Trees capture carbon, and planting them is a relatively cheap way to fight climate change. But there’s also a risk: Many of those trees might not survive, and could end up adding to emissions themselves.

www.fastcompany.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Economy#Changing Climate#Drought#Crisis#Plant Species#Greenhouse Emissions#Carbon Emissions#Science#Plant Trees#Plants#Greenhouse Gases#Carbon Dioxide#Soils#Trees Capture Carbon#Vegetation#Carbon Offsets#Forests#Human Civilization#Pests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
California StatePosted by
Well+Good

Water Stress Is the Ongoing Crisis You Can’t Ignore

Climate change is no longer an existential threat in theory; it’s already negatively affecting us. Just take a look at recent years’ unprecedented fires, heat waves, hurricanes, sea level rise, and more. While it may seem as though you’re immune to them if, say, you don’t live in areas that are prone to fires or flooding, there isn’t a single part of the country that will be spared from new climate-related challenges in coming years. And the most widespread impact is one you might not even have on your radar: water stress.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Conversation UK

Greening the planet: we can’t just plant trees, we have to restore forests

The Queen’s Green Canopy, a campaign to celebrate Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee next year, involves asking people in the UK to plant trees: a “treebilee” as her son, Prince Charles puts it. This is one of a number of public and private campaigns underway, including initiatives by big corporations from Nestle to Audi which are also planting millions of trees in an attempt to mitigate a portion of their environmental impact.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Ghost Forest Tree ‘Farts’ Contribute to Climate Change, Study Finds

Rising sea levels kill trees, creating "ghost forests" of dead trees. Due to saltwater infiltration of watersheds, once healthy wetland forests are being killed off, leaving behind stands of dead trees that have no way of surviving in their new environment. As the climate crisis grows, ghost forests are more widespread.
Advocacyclimaterealityproject.org

Not Just Sea Level Rise: How the Climate Crisis is Changing Our Oceans

Carbon pollution from burning fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas is warming our planet and driving climate change. It’s throwing natural systems out of balance – to often devastating effect. In few places are these changes more evident than our oceans. But when you think of the climate...
AnimalsPosted by
Grist

Cicadas like to be on time. But are they getting confused by climate change?

America’s favorite teenagers are back. Brood X, a group of 17-year “magicicadas” (yes, that’s short for “magic cicadas”) have started to emerge from the soil all over the Eastern U.S., marking the beginning of a cicada season that will eventually see billions of the bugs molting, screeching for mates, and — after just a few weeks — dying, leaving their carcasses strewn across lawns and roofs from New Jersey to Illinois.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Atlantic

The Climate Clock That Starts Right Now

Every week, our lead climate reporter brings you the big ideas, expert analysis, and vital guidance that will help you flourish on a changing planet. Sign up to get The Weekly Planet, our guide to living through climate change, in your inbox. In February 2020, I traveled to New York...
EnvironmentWashington Post

We can’t keep standing by and letting climate change worsen

The May 20 Sports article “Water runs its course,” about threats to Kiawah Island and its championship golf course from the climate crisis, brought to mind the adage “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” According to the reporting, residents face a choice between spending billions of dollars in mitigation expense or abandoning the island. Nothing we could do today to combat the climate crisis will relieve them or countless others of dealing with that dilemma; climate change is a fact, and we’ve waited too long to stop it in its tracks.
ScienceScientific American

‘Tree Farts’ Increase Carbon Emissions in Ghost Forests

Trees that were poisoned and killed by saltwater are emitting greenhouses gases known as “tree farts,” prompting researchers to warn of a secret warming source that could become worse as rising seas encroach on forests. Drowned trees in what scientists call “ghost forests” increased the amount of carbon dioxide released...
EnvironmentMother Jones

Nature Will Help Protect Us From Climate Doom—If We Let It

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The biggest hint nature ever gave humanity...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

These 4 start-ups are using seaweed to help save the planet

Seaweed plays a crucial role in the ocean’s ability to absorb greenhouse gases. Seaweed is better at absorbing CO2 emissions than trees are. Seaweed is considered a high-value source of protein for humans and livestock. We’re all familiar with the role forests play when it comes to providing a sustainable...
Economybthechange.com

How Companies Can Go Beyond Carbon Offsets to Actually Help Reverse the Climate Crisis

B Corp NativeEnergy and Its Clients Pursue Climate-Positive Change. As the climate crisis has pushed the evolution and growth of the clean energy industry over the last two decades, NativeEnergy has been among the companies on the frontlines. The Vermont-based company develops wind, water, biogas, solar, and other renewable energy and clean water projects that generate carbon offsets and partners with other businesses looking to mitigate their climate impact. Increasingly, the projects go beyond taking carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere to create environmental benefit and mitigate the effects of climate change.
EnvironmentRolling Stone

Now Is Our Last Best Chance to Confront the Climate Crisis

The Earth’s climate has always been a work in progress. In the 4.5 billion years the planet has been spinning around the sun, ice ages have come and gone, interrupted by epochs of intense heat. The highest mountain range in Texas was once an underwater reef. Camels wandered in evergreen forests in the Arctic. Then a few million years later, 400 feet of ice formed over what is now New York City. But amid this geologic mayhem, humans have gotten lucky. For the past 10,000 years, virtually the entire stretch of human civilization, people have lived in what scientists call “a Goldilocks climate” — not too hot, not too cold, just right.
EnvironmentNew Scientist

The nitrogen emergency: How to fix our forgotten environmental crisis

THERE is an invisible gas in Earth’s atmosphere that is feeding an environmental crisis. The damage gets worse every year. If things are left unchecked, we are heading for a global disaster. And here is the most worrying thing about this gas: it isn’t carbon dioxide. Nitrogen is normally thought...
ScienceNew Scientist

Soil microbe transplant could improve tree growth and remove more CO2

The soil equivalent of a faecal microbiome transplant and the effect of sprinkling rock dust are to both be tested at scale in tree-planting schemes to see if they can turbocharge the amount of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere. In the past few weeks, UK charity The Carbon Community...
Agriculturetheowp.org

U.N.E.P. Releases Global Assessment Urging Rapid Reduction In Methane Emissions

On May 6th, the United Nations Environment Program (U.N.E.P.) and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (C.C.A.C.) released their Global Methane Assessment. The report outlines the detrimental impacts methane emissions have on the planet and the social, economic, and environmental benefits of reducing those emissions. The U.N.E.P. is calling for the global community to reduce methane emissions by 45% this decade, which, it says, could lead to reduced global warming, a reduction in smog and other air pollutants, a reduction in business costs, and an increase in quality of life.
EnvironmentNewswise

People prefer ‘natural’ strategies to reduce atmospheric carbon

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. - Soil carbon storage, carbon capture and storage, biochar – mention these terms to most people, and a blank stare might be the response. But frame these climate change mitigation strategies as being clean and green approaches to reversing the dangerous warming of our planet, and people might be more inclined to at least listen – and even to back these efforts.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Carbon removal can and must be part of the climate justice agenda

The White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council released a set of recommendations earlier this month on how the federal government can best advance environmental justice. While the proposals are aimed at supporting communities on the frontlines of climate change while tackling the climate crisis, they exclude an essential climate opportunity –– carbon removal.
Environmentearthday.org

Solving plastic pollution will help us stop climate change

Two of the biggest environmental crises in the world today are climate change and plastic pollution. There is no question that these two issues require real-time innovation and action in order to minimize the effect they will have on generations to come. Plastic pollution and climate change are not separate...
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Democratizing decarbonization in a forest near you

This article is sponsored by NCX. Could trees turn out to be our best, not-so-secret weapon to fight climate change?. Amidst rising urgency to develop high-tech climate solutions — from direct air capture to geoengineering — trees are nature’s killer app, one of the most efficient, lowest-cost ways to remove substantial volumes of carbon dioxide emissions. Yet, until now, we haven’t found scalable ways to harness their potential.