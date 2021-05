ST. PETERSBURG — For many students, the most challenging aspect of college admissions is simply figuring out which universities they should consider when applying. “Many students either under-match themselves and say, ‘Oh, I won’t get into these schools, so let me only shoot for the schools I know I can get into,'” said Dineca Walker, a counselor for USF’s Pinellas Access to Higher Education (PATHe) program. “Or they overmatch themselves and say, ‘I’m going to get into Harvard or Yale’ and not consider other options.”