Bitcoin rebounds after a wild weekend that took it below $32,000

By Sam Shead, @Sam_L_Shead
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of Bitcoin rebounded Monday after plummeting to less than $32,000 on Sunday. Bitcoin was up around 13% at $37,937.21 in the 24 hours leading up to 9:30 a.m. ET, according to CoinDesk. Ether rose from less than $1,800 on Sunday to over $2,400 on Monday. The crypto market...

