Bello was one in a family of five that was left on hard times when his father abandoned them. “As I had no male role model, I found inspiration in — believe it or not — heavy metal bass players, and began to forge a career with ANTHRAX, first as a guitar tech, and then as the group’s bass player. When I was in my mid-20s, ANTHRAX experienced international success, but then the roof caved in again in 1996 when my brother was murdered. And although the case went to trial, the only witness to the killer withdrew his testimony.”