Sicily’s prize pigs: can niche farms hold out against mega pork?

After a year of cooking at home, wanderlust has led many to funnel their passion into the re-discovery of traveling through dinner. May happens to be Mediterranean Diet Month and Chef Geoffrey Zakarian is well aware of those bright, bold and seasonal flavors that everyone is craving. With summer looming, those flavors have never been more appealing. Enter Genova Premium Tuna and a natural collaboration between the two. As a nod to the Med, their meal kit highlights the fresh and vibrant flavors associated with the sometimes rugged but always welcome coastline that people worldwide aspire to enjoy.