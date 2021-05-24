5 ways to banish boredom at work

Taking meetings and answering emails during “off hours” has always been a challenge for office-based professionals: Do we take the call at 6 a.m., or do we decline? Should we continuously monitor our email right up until we go to bed? What do others expect of us, and are we meeting those expectations? When is it fair for us to ask others to join an off-hours call? Working from home has only added to this stress. Now, in effect, we are always at work, whether we realize it or not.