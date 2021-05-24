5 ways to banish boredom at work
Employees who are watching the clock and counting the hours until lunch or quitting time may be experiencing boredom at work. According to Forbes magazine and a Robert Half blog, studies show that employees are bored roughly 10.5 hours of the work week. Reports from Glassdoor say one-quarter of office workers suffer from chronic boredom that can cause them to make mistakes and lose concentration. Boredom can be problematic in a culture that values constant productivity and engagement.www.bostonherald.com