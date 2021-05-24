newsbreak-logo
Ashley Collins

Not forgotten: Arika Hall's family seek to have missing Canton woman declared dead

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArika Hall's family crammed into attorney Mary Lou Sekula's home office in Louisville. Everyone was there, jammed in front of a laptop. Her mom, Renee Adams, and her husband, Bill, a Canton police detective. Her older sister, Ashley Collins. Her younger sister, Chloe. And Sekula, who represented the family for that virtual hearing (due to COVID-19 policies) Wednesday in front of Stark County Probate Judge Dixie Park.

