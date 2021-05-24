Disney Shelved 'The Mandalorian' Spin-Off Series 'Rangers Of The New Republic'
Remember Gina Carano? The Mandalorian star whom Disney fired for sharing anti-trans Tweets and a meme that compared canceled conservatives in America to Jews in Nazi Germany? Well, now the show that many Star Wars fans believe she was supposed to star in has been shelved by Lucasfilm execs. In an interview with Variety, Lucasfilm executive creative director Dave Filoni revealed that Rangers of the New Republic, one of the many planned Mandalorian spin-offs, was “no longer in active development.”www.esquire.com