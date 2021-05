The City of Jacksonville has several local staples that have been around for decades but one of them is scheduled to close its doors and find a new home in a few weeks. Central Cafe, located at 460 Marine Boulevard in Jacksonville is shutting down on May 19 and will soon announce plans for their relocation. The manager and daughter of the family who runs the cafe, Thao Mai, explained her family has worked in the cafe for 17 years where her aunt had passed along operations of the business to her parents.