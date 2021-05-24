LITTLER MENDELSON PC: Virtual Human Resources – Managing the Remote Workforce

Human Resources Coordinator - Generalist Position Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers' Museum have a full-time opening for an HR Coordinator. The successful candidate will be highly professional, confidential, and have an excellent work ethic; be able to prioritize work; have excellent verbal and written communication skills; and be proficient in Microsoft Office software applications. Previous HR experience is a plus but not absolutely necessary, as this is a unique opportunity for the right individual who seeks an HR career opportunity. Must be familiar with or able to learn how to use an HRIS payroll system and be familiar with or able to learn Federal and NYS employment regulations and compliance rules. Training and ongoing mentoring will be provided. Responsibilities include various administrative activities involving health and welfare benefits, payroll, retirement, employment policies and procedures, recruitment and staff training. Previous office experience in a mid to large company is required, along with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience. The salary will be commensurate with experience. This position is generally 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some flexibility, and comes with a generous benefits package. To apply, please send resume along with three professional references to: HR Director, Fenimore Art Museum, PO Box 800 Cooperstown NY 13326 or email to hr@fenimoreart.org EOE.