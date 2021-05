PorchFest OBKY is kicking off PorchFest weekend with a fun show at Brew Bridge. Come enjoy live music, great food, and drinks with family and friends. PorchFest OBKY has teamed up with our friends at Brew Bridge to kick off PorchFest weekend! The pre-party festivities happen on Friday, June 11th from 7PM until 10PM with great music, dancing, food, and fun. Get ready for live music from the Cain Sisters and Friends (the band), brought to you by Yuengling Lager and Yuengling Flight.