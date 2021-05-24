The Jones House: Not just an old house, but one connected to growing of ‘Burbank’ potato

Editor's note: Call any location before going. Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Virtual Story Time, Mondays, May 24, June 7, postings emailed upon request; Teens Book Talk, Mondays, May 17, June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, May 24 and Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Library Yard Story times, Mondays, May 17 and 24, with Ms. Sara, 10 a.m.; bring a chair or blanket. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.