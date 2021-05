Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino has declared his candidacy for the Republican nomination to run for governor of New York. In an interview with the Business Journal this afternoon, Astorino said, “This state has gotten progressively worse since 2014 when I brought up all these same issues. Economically we’re so far behind the pack of the rest of the country. Our education system has been exposed for not being as good as it should be. Crime and quality of life issues are really having an effect on people and the taxes are so high and they got higher in the last budget. We’ve got to make a fundamental change in this state as to how we do business.”