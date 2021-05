On April 26th, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed to withdraw Eritrean troops from the war-torn Tigray region “immediately, in full, and in a verifiable manner,” according to a statement by U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price. This exhortation comes a month after Abiy admitted that Eritrean soldiers had been fighting alongside pro-government forces in the conflict and announced the Eritrean forces’ agreement to retreat from the region. Despite growing pressure from American and other international bodies, all signs indicate that Abiy and his Eritrean allies have failed to keep their word.