newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

San Diego Padres Can’t Pull Away From Los Angeles Dodgers Even With 9 Straight Wins

By Phil Watson
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2021 Major League Baseball season as the reigning World Series champions. The San Diego Padres acquired every star player they could land the last offseason. That was before signing young star Fernando Tatis Jr. to a gigantic extension in February. The expectation was the two Southern California rivals would battle to the finish for the National League West title.

www.sportscasting.com
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Angels#Pull Away#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Diego Padres#La#The San Francisco Giants#The Seattle Mariners#The Arizona Diamondbacks#American League#Era#The New York Yankees#Boston Red Sox#Oakland A#The Atlanta Braves#The Wild Card Game#Baseball Reference#Major League Baseball#Tough Left Handers#Divisional Play#Triple Digit Victories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Pujols: 'Still got some gasoline left in tank'

Albert Pujols is ready to go with the Dodgers, and he has one goal in mind: help them win another World Series. "They were really excited to have me here, and that's what led me to make this decision to come here," Pujols said at his introductory press conference Monday. "I'm really excited to help this organization this year to get another ring."
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (5/16): White Sox edge Royals, Padres down Cardinals

(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals were both losers in Major League Baseball action on Sunday. Royals (18-22): The Royals lost to the White Sox 4-3. Andrew Benintendi had two hits. Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield had one RBI each. Brady Singer tossed 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing seven hits and two earned runs.
MLBPosted by
CBS Chicago

Baseball Report: Are The White Sox The Best Team In The Majors?

(CBS Chicago) — MLB has played a quarter of its regular season. And with most of the league around the 40-game mark in their schedule, no team has really distinguished itself as a dominating force. Even the Los Angeles Dodgers, thought to be destined for another 100-win season en route to a World Series defense, have dropped to third in their division. There’s a lot of baseball left, of course. But parity is keeping things interesting now.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals are making history in the wrong way

The St. Louis Cardinals are making history, but not in the way anyone wants. They are walking opposing batters at a historic rate. The St. Louis Cardinals are out to a good start to the season. Though the NL Central is a relatively weak division, the Cardinals sit at 23-18 on the year despite being swept in their most recent series against the Padres.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Game Thread 5/16/21: Cardinals @ Padres

The Padres secured the series victory last night with a massive 13-3 victory over the Cards and will look to complete the sweep this evening. Start time is 4:00 p.m.. Ryan Weathers (2-1, 0.81 ERA) will be facing Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 2.74 ERA). Starting Lineup. Similar lineup as last...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Albert Pujols signs major league deal with Dodgers

The rental assistance program is expected to provide about 120,000 renters some relief. Struggling homeowners will also be able to tap into $400 million in mortgage assistance starting later in the summer, Pritzker said.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Sent to Tripla-A

Vesia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Vesia made three relief appearances during his stint in the majors and allowed five runs (three earned) on a hit and five walks while striking out seven in four innings. His removal from the major-league roster was part of a transaction to make room for Albert Pujols and Yoshi Tsutsugo.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBklpw.com

Cardinals Swept By Padres

Cardinals pitchers walked eight batters in a 5-3 loss to a Padres, who swept the three-game series at Petco Park. Kwang Hyun Kim dropped to 1-and-1 after giving up four runs, one earned, over three and a third. St. Louis jumped out to an early 2-0 lead when Nolan Arenado belted a two-run homer in the first.
MLBmynewsla.com

Dodgers Sign Former Angels Slugger Albert Pujols to One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former Angels slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. Pujols was designated for assignment by the Angels on May 6, ending a decade-long run in Anaheim that saw him solidify his credentials as one of the game’s most feared power hitters, though his numbers generally declined from his peak with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Angels lacked postseason success during his time there.
MLBKYTV

Cardinals swept in San Diego; Royals split four-game series in Chicago

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBlindyssports.com

Patchwork Padres look for series sweep of Cardinals

The San Diego Padres are still down four starting players to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. And Sunday, the patchwork Padres will be going for a three-game sweep of the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals in San Diego. “It was everybody,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after the Padres...
MLBKSDK

Padres sweep Cardinals in San Diego for first time since 2012

SAN DIEGO — Sunday’s Game Report: Padres 5, Cardinals 3. There are a lot of things to like about San Diego – the weather, the beach, the zoo – but it is understandable if the Cardinals wanted to get out of town as soon as possible Sunday night. In a...