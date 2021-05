The boxing world is continuing to see some great success throughout 2021, since the real return from the break due to the coronavirus pandemic. Much of this has been led by Canelo Alvarez, who is without a doubt the leading fighter in the sport today and the pound for pound best. He recently extended his remarkable record further, with a packed out attendance in Texas and more events will now be looking to do the same and rival this stunning atmosphere. One that could just do that is the heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony, as the boxing world continues to wait for this much anticipated clash.