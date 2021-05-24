What to Watch on Monday: Pure chaos on 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star season finales

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Monday's episode of 9-1-1. Are Athena and Bobby headed for heartbreak? And also, is Eddie... OK?. On Monday's penultimate season 4 episode of 9-1-1, Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krause) had a real difficult conversation about where they stood in their marriage after she mistakenly believed that he had relapsed following hints of bourbon on his shirt. She was wrong. Bobby, it turns out, had been helping the drunk driver that caused the multi-car collision earlier in the season with her recovery and the bourbon was hers. Their argument grew from Athena confronting her firefighter husband to a larger fight about Athena keeping Bobby at bay in regard to important life decisions (see: retirement, therapy, going back to work) and Bobby feeling like an outsider in his own marriage. Will they make it?