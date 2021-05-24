What to Watch on Monday: Pure chaos on 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star season finales
We've made it to the end of another season of The Voice! There are five singers vying for the title of season 20's winner: Kenzie Wheeler, Victor Solomon, Rachel Mac, Cam Anthony, and Jordan Matthew Young. With each coach still in the competition, everyone will bring everything into this last week of performances. We'll be getting two performances from each remaining artist, a ballad and an uptempo cover. Get ready to feel all the feelings! Who do you want to see become The Voice? —Alamin Yohannes.ew.com