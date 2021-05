Mortgage rates were moderately higher today versus yesterday. This was a logical outcome based on steady weakness in the bond market yesterday followed by additional weakness today. While the moves aren't extreme in the bigger picture, they do push the average lender back into the territory seen at the beginning of the week. In the more extreme cases, this could amount to a difference in conventional 30yr fixed rates of 0.125%, but most borrowers will see the changes in the form of "upfront costs" (aka "points").