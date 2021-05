Elizabeth McIntyre, executive editor of Crain's Cleveland Business, hosted a Cleveland Press Club event this month featuring Bill Adams, senior vice president and senior economist for The PNC Financial Services Group, and Kay Strong, a professor of economics at Baldwin Wallace University. We take the most important clips from that event and help you navigate recent economic data, the sectors in Northeast Ohio that have been particularly affected by the pandemic, why the manufacturing and real estate industries remained strong, and how the $2 trillion federal infrastructure plan could bolster Ohio. They also explain the reasons to be optimistic for a strong recovery.