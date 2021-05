Vindicator file photo / May 16, 1962 | Jerold S. Meyer, second from right, general manager of Strouss-Hirshberg Co., receives a plaque as “Boss of the Year” from Mrs. Marie Dunn, president of the Youngstown chapter, American Business Women’s Association, at the Bosses Night banquet. Others from left are Dr. Beryl D. Orris, Miss Annabelle Brooking, and Mrs. Ruth Sebulsky, who was honored by the group as “Woman of the Year.”